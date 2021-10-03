Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Overweight”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.86.

FIVN stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

