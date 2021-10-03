Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.