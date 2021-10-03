Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $2.18 on Friday. Western Areas has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

