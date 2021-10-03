Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 934,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

