WHALE (WHALE) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $79.61 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.69 or 0.00026086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00104204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.68 or 1.00090409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.75 or 0.07099387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

