White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 3,380 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.