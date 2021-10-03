White Pine Capital LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,070,000 after buying an additional 49,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

