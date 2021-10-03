White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

