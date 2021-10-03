White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

