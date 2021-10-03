White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after purchasing an additional 902,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.