William Blair Weighs in on Endava plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Endava in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

DAVA stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 25.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.