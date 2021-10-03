Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 85 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 99.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $650,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.92 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

