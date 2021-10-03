Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $97.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

