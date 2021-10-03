Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 554,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $302.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.12 and a 200-day moving average of $274.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

