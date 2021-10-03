Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

NYSE JPM opened at $167.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

