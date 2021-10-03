Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Wix.com worth $64,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,914 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $187.40 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.14.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

