Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

