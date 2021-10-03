World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Shares of INT stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

