World Token (WORLD) Price Up 26.4% This Week

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $57,004.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.03 or 0.99834174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.58 or 0.07054871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,522,174 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.