Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $48,029.21 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.89 billion and approximately $264.85 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,029.21 or 1.00068249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055843 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002123 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00603406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 205,870 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

