XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.08 on Friday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 395.43% and a negative net margin of 11,278.03%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

