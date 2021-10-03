Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,284. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

