Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after buying an additional 415,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ACC opened at $49.31 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

