Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

