Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 93.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nordstrom by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JWN opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,687.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

