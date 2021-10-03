Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

