xRhodium Tops 1-Day Volume of $605.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $605.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004306 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001617 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00029925 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000163 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.