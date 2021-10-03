XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,863 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.48 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

