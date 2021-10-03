XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $297.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.86. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

