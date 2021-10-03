XTX Topco Ltd Invests $738,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

