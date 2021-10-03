XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of CPT opened at $149.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

