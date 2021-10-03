XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $358.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.