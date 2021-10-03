XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,846 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,425,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,647,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

