XTX Topco Ltd Takes $717,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 51.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Nasdaq by 255.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 30.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

NDAQ opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.