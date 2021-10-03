Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$8.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TSE:YRI traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$4.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,779. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.63. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.87 and a 52 week high of C$8.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

