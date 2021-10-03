Yearn Finance Bit Hits One Day Volume of $370.00 (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be bought for about $20.04 or 0.00041743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market cap of $21,899.11 and $370.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Profile

Yearn Finance Bit is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance . Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

