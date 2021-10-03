Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $29.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $113.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

