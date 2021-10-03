Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post $351.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $273.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.65.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,953. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

