Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.33). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

