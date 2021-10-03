Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.