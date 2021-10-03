Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 894.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,389,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,316,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $954,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $942,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.