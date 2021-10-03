Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.17. Delek US reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

DK stock remained flat at $$17.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 955,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,748. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.