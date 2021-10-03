Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

