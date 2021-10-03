Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.96. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

