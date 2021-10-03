Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.63. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $13.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

