Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce $770.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $770.90 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $767.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,397 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

