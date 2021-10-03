Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

