Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. 1,432,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.