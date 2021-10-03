Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

CHRW opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

