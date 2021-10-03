Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Enova International reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Enova International stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,780. Enova International has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at $3,846,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

